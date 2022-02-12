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Collection by Richard Collins

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In bright daylight conditions, the home’s standing seam metal roof appears visually light—complementing the tones of the charred wood cladding. A metal retaining wall is an extension of the home’s metal siding, wrapping in a ribbon-like fashion around the lower perimeter.
In bright daylight conditions, the home’s standing seam metal roof appears visually light—complementing the tones of the charred wood cladding. A metal retaining wall is an extension of the home’s metal siding, wrapping in a ribbon-like fashion around the lower perimeter.
A wide view of the common space, with an open kitchen, a dining table, and a living area with forest views. Ochoa imported most of the furniture from Australia, where he lived for six years. The interior floors are made of engineered oak.
A wide view of the common space, with an open kitchen, a dining table, and a living area with forest views. Ochoa imported most of the furniture from Australia, where he lived for six years. The interior floors are made of engineered oak.
Reading Room by Studio Carver
Reading Room by Studio Carver
Reading Room by Studio Carver
Reading Room by Studio Carver
Reading Room by Studio Carver
Reading Room by Studio Carver
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
“I wanted to have an office that was connected to my bedroom,” says Michael of the expansive primary suite. “It was important to me to be able to have guests, yet I could close off my own personal space when people were here.”
“I wanted to have an office that was connected to my bedroom,” says Michael of the expansive primary suite. “It was important to me to be able to have guests, yet I could close off my own personal space when people were here.”
Custom Marvin Ultimate windows are seamlessly integrated into the home’s architecture above a built-in window seat designed by Michael as an homage to Donald Judd and a contemplative spot for morning coffee.
Custom Marvin Ultimate windows are seamlessly integrated into the home’s architecture above a built-in window seat designed by Michael as an homage to Donald Judd and a contemplative spot for morning coffee.
The home is clad in a yellow Alaskan cedar timber, which will silver as it patinas to create a soft palette of greys with the galvanized roof and gutters. “I wanted the house to be different levels and textures of gray,” says Michael.
The home is clad in a yellow Alaskan cedar timber, which will silver as it patinas to create a soft palette of greys with the galvanized roof and gutters. “I wanted the house to be different levels and textures of gray,” says Michael.
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
The Stephens also built a single-bedroom studio that’s used to host friends or rent out to visitors.
The Stephens also built a single-bedroom studio that’s used to host friends or rent out to visitors.
With a fireplace, pizza oven and Argentine grill as well as a sheltering awning, the outdoor kitchen has become the heart of the home.
With a fireplace, pizza oven and Argentine grill as well as a sheltering awning, the outdoor kitchen has become the heart of the home.
The renovation's most ambitious effort was outside, where a portion of the hillside was carved out and a stone retaining wall built for an outdoor kitchen.
The renovation's most ambitious effort was outside, where a portion of the hillside was carved out and a stone retaining wall built for an outdoor kitchen.

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