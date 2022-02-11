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Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
Topped with a crow’s nest and decked out with wooden built-ins, the Lumiere House is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1972.
Topped with a crow’s nest and decked out with wooden built-ins, the Lumiere House is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1972.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Philippe often hosts family and friends, whether for a weekend or a glass of champagne. The second floor has a guest bedroom, while downstairs a sleeper sofa from Bo Concept and various seating areas make space for all.
Philippe often hosts family and friends, whether for a weekend or a glass of champagne. The second floor has a guest bedroom, while downstairs a sleeper sofa from Bo Concept and various seating areas make space for all.
Floor plan of Blackview Cabin by Šumino Studija
Floor plan of Blackview Cabin by Šumino Studija
The creation of the Garden of the 21st Century in New Orleans has been a group project. From left to right: Natalie Manning, former operations manager at the Center for Sustainability and Development (CSED), and current volunteer; Brooklyn Clinton, volunteer; Bonnie-Kate Walker, cofounder, Office of Living Things; Arthur Johnson, chief executive officer, CSED; Rollin Black, director of coastal and habitat restoration, CSED; and Arlo Townsley, former coastal restoration coordinator, CSED, and current volunteer.
The creation of the Garden of the 21st Century in New Orleans has been a group project. From left to right: Natalie Manning, former operations manager at the Center for Sustainability and Development (CSED), and current volunteer; Brooklyn Clinton, volunteer; Bonnie-Kate Walker, cofounder, Office of Living Things; Arthur Johnson, chief executive officer, CSED; Rollin Black, director of coastal and habitat restoration, CSED; and Arlo Townsley, former coastal restoration coordinator, CSED, and current volunteer.
Colorful, hand-painted signage advertises that the site—located at 2640 Lamanche Street, right next to a levee—is open to the public and hosts stewardship days every other Saturday.
Colorful, hand-painted signage advertises that the site—located at 2640 Lamanche Street, right next to a levee—is open to the public and hosts stewardship days every other Saturday.
Seeds and cuttings were sourced by Rotglow Research Farm from forests across South Louisiana. Delta Flora, a native-plant nursery, facilitated the understory and Schmelly’s Dirt Farm provided the soil.
Seeds and cuttings were sourced by Rotglow Research Farm from forests across South Louisiana. Delta Flora, a native-plant nursery, facilitated the understory and Schmelly’s Dirt Farm provided the soil.
Caterpillar section
Caterpillar section
The designers took cues from Detroit’s “porch culture” to surround the hut with a wraparound raised deck.
The designers took cues from Detroit’s “porch culture” to surround the hut with a wraparound raised deck.
The apartments feature 23-foot-tall domed ceilings.
The apartments feature 23-foot-tall domed ceilings.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.

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