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Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
The creation of the Garden of the 21st Century in New Orleans has been a group project. From left to right: Natalie Manning, former operations manager at the Center for Sustainability and Development (CSED), and current volunteer; Brooklyn Clinton, volunteer; Bonnie-Kate Walker, cofounder, Office of Living Things; Arthur Johnson, chief executive officer, CSED; Rollin Black, director of coastal and habitat restoration, CSED; and Arlo Townsley, former coastal restoration coordinator, CSED, and current volunteer.
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