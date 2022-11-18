SubscribeSign In
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
An arch added between the rear extension and the existing house embodies the mix of classical and modern styles.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Gary (left) and David relax in the living room with their dog, Edie Falco. Says Bestor, "The house is under 2,000 square feet, which is tiny by L.A. standards, and yet it feels very spacious."
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
