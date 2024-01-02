Favorites
In collaboration with San Antonio-based architecture studio Lake|Flato, HiFAB has created two models for prefab "Haciendas.” Though they might look like regular homes—allowing them to integrate into existing neighborhoods—these homes can be constructed on site in seven days or less. The Studio is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that starts at $249,000, while The Standard is a larger three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that starts at $375,000.
Designed by Moliving, each standalone unit is like a hotel suite. At the front is a deck, where an entry leads past a bathroom, into a living area with clerestory windows, and then to a wood-paneled bedroom fronted by a window and doors that open onto a patio with a lakefront view. Sleek interior finishes, like a blend of tile in the bathroom, and wood cladding around the mini bar, give it a refined feel. Rounding out the accommodation is a hot tub positioned to the side.
The prefab home was crafted with structural insulated panels (SIPs). “SIPs are relatively new to Australia and provides a more straightforward and efficient alternative to traditional framing,” notes the Archier team. “These panels not only offer a simpler construction method; they’re also thermally efficient and environmentally sustainable. Working with the standard dimensions of the panels and keeping the building footprint small proved cost-effective.”
Made from MDF and finished-grade plywood, the wall panels are fabricated by Blend Projects at their workshop in Nanaimo, BC. The aluminum-framed windows from Pella are placed to enhance cross ventilation through the home. As seen in the kitchen, skylights and clerestory glazing are added wherever possible.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.