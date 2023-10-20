Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by simon muir

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The entire home was renovated by its current homeowners in 2008. Although now painted, many original features remain, such as the brick fireplace, built-ins, and custom woodwork.
The entire home was renovated by its current homeowners in 2008. Although now painted, many original features remain, such as the brick fireplace, built-ins, and custom woodwork.
The living area basks in natural light thanks to a large picture window along one wall. The neutral, all-white color palette was recently refreshed in preparation for the sale.
The living area basks in natural light thanks to a large picture window along one wall. The neutral, all-white color palette was recently refreshed in preparation for the sale.
Complete with more built-ins, a small reading area is located just off the living area.
Complete with more built-ins, a small reading area is located just off the living area.
An inviting fence and walkway lead from the sidewalk to the lushly landscaped property.
An inviting fence and walkway lead from the sidewalk to the lushly landscaped property.
Bougainvillea and plumeria trees overlap to create a natural archway over the side walkway.
Bougainvillea and plumeria trees overlap to create a natural archway over the side walkway.