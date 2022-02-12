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Collection by Chris pfaeffle

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Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
Per the agent, the design was "guided by passive house principles
Per the agent, the design was "guided by passive house principles
The residence has a dramatic kitchen with black cabinetry and appliances
The residence has a dramatic kitchen with black cabinetry and appliances
The façade draws inspiration from the ancient Greek "meander
The façade draws inspiration from the ancient Greek "meander
The living room opens to a 130 square foot balcony.
The living room opens to a 130 square foot balcony.
The wooden headboard is custom.
The wooden headboard is custom.
Ceramic cabinet handles were designed by the team at ALORS Studio.
Ceramic cabinet handles were designed by the team at ALORS Studio.
Some of the rooms feature raw concrete walls.
Some of the rooms feature raw concrete walls.
Concrete walls and oak parquet flooring continue throughout the home.
Concrete walls and oak parquet flooring continue throughout the home.

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