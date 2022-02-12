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Collection by
Chris pfaeffle
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Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
Per the agent, the design was "guided by passive house principles
The residence has a dramatic kitchen with black cabinetry and appliances
The façade draws inspiration from the ancient Greek "meander
The living room opens to a 130 square foot balcony.
The wooden headboard is custom.
Ceramic cabinet handles were designed by the team at ALORS Studio.
Some of the rooms feature raw concrete walls.
Concrete walls and oak parquet flooring continue throughout the home.
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