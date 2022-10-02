This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
The sun-soaked living area is furnished with a vintage reed mat made by the Tuareg tribe of North Africa (purchased at a flea market), a Toga sofa from Ligne Roset, and a Saarinen table with Tolix red stools.
Within 960 square feet, the H03 by Honomobo offers a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living space.
The Bachelor(ette) is one of Custom Container Living’s smaller units, coming in at 160 square feet within a single 20-foot-long container. It includes a small galley kitchen, separate bathroom, and space for a twin bed.