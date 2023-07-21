The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
The barn nods to the property’s earlier life, when the original owners kept cattle on the land. The current owners imagine it could return to use for horses, goats, or other animals.
Originally built in 1957, the recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve the midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating the home's performance for contemporary living.
The iconic butterfly roof brings in clerestory light throughout the home, while warm material
French doors in the primary suite connect the sun-drenched space with the courtyard.
Steps from the living and dining areas awaits the kitchen, boasting painted herringbone floors inlayed with geometric designs, cerulean blue cabinets, and a central island with breakfast bar.
Vibrant color continues into the primary en suite bath, complete with dual sinks, a glass-encased shower, and a tiled oversized soaking tub overlooking the skyline.