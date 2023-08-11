Favorites
Located in Montreal, Tuan Vu and Jean François's sleek modern home is designed to balance the need for privacy while maximizing natural daylight. The exterior is clad in a single material to maintain a unified aesthetic. "We wanted to keep the house light and we wanted to emphasize its overall form instead of its different elements so we found a metal cladding that could work on both the roof and walls," says Thomas Balaban, the architect who designed the structure. "It was very important for us that it be the same material for both. Where we did change material around the entry and the windows, we matched the color of the metal cladding so as not to disturb the reading of the uniform shape."
The series of pitched white buildings was inspired by the work of architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. “The shell of the house is a very simple form,” says Matthew Ford, “no turns or intersecting roof sections. This allowed me to use solid but inexpensive framing and roofing crews. We are always looking for the point where simplicity and luxury meet.”
Together with Nick Dine, Chris also designed the concrete planters, pillows, and powder-coated steel lounge chairs on the front deck; all are part of the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target. Predominantly native, fire-resistant plantings dot the property, which sits in a wildland urban inter-face (WUI) zone.
With no yard to speak of, And And And still managed to find an impressive amount of usable outdoor space. Off the dining area, a slider opens onto a floating balcony. On the other side of the home, the kitchen spills onto the patio. Loungers from Hay accompany a table from CB2. The Dimple sconce is from RBW.
Shope and his wife carefully designed an eco-friendly landscape: For instance, they did not fell any tree with holes that could support an owl’s nest. They also planted flower species that feed hummingbirds and monarch butterflies. Shope laid out the pathway of reclaimed granite slabs that leads toward the Hudson River below.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
Outdoor entertaining is made possible by a wall of pocket doors from Weiland.“It really expanded the living room, because the doors just go away,” Broughton says. The couple use the Savant system to play music—two speakers are installed in the ceiling of the covered porch, and there are more in the garden.“The outdoor area rocks, literally,” Rowland says.
Both of the children have access to the playspace, which has cork flooring. "Rian and Melissa thought, "How do we want to live our lives? How can the shape of the house create the backdrop for how we live and interact, and how our kids will grow up?" says Feldman. "They were really proactive and I think that's how we created this really special place."
