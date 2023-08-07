Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Susan Rogers

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Movable slatted-wood panels allow Teresa and Nicolás to control the flow of light as well as the level of privacy from the nearby road. The space between the screen and home acts as a small deck.
Movable slatted-wood panels allow Teresa and Nicolás to control the flow of light as well as the level of privacy from the nearby road. The space between the screen and home acts as a small deck.
La Base also designed the bathroom’s modular hangers.
La Base also designed the bathroom’s modular hangers.
Now a one-bedroom, it flexes from family home to makerspace with ease.
Now a one-bedroom, it flexes from family home to makerspace with ease.