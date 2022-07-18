Favorites
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
Transforming the rear of the house is something more often found in a high-rise building—a curtain wall that Fougeron and the team hung from the third floor. “It’s actually very complicated to make the field glazing look simple and minimal,” says the architect. Piero Lissoni’s Metallico table for Porro anchors the dining area, while built-in cabinetry offers ample storage. The main living area was created from what was once a basement behind the garage. Limestone floors inside and out unify the living spaces.
