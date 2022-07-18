SubscribeSign In
The design team painted the exterior a dark, charcoal gray and sliced a two-story volume through the facade, removing part of the second floor to create the double-height space.
After: The walk-through closet is a huge upgrade, with ample space and myriad drawers and compartments to keep everything organized. Laura's side (on the right) had a "higgledy-piggledy
After: Situated under a new skylight, the tub setup is Anderson's favorite part of the space. "You can be in the tub at night, with just the wall lights on, and look up at the night sky,
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
After: The front room on the top floor was split into two offices, near mirror images of each other.
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
Ample storage can be found via the custom shelving spanning across the long hallway that connects the primary living spaces with the bedrooms.
“The cabin offers a lot to the site,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “It frames the area towards the street and gives it a presence that melts into the context. It doesn’t shout or scream. There is a quietness about it which is something the clients appreciate.” <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The use of the stone as a foundation allowed the budget to be reduced as it minimized the amount of work and materials.</span>
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
A built-in white oak shelf holds homeowner Craig Clark's collection of vinyl records.
Transforming the rear of the house is something more often found in a high-rise building—a curtain wall that Fougeron and the team hung from the third floor. “It’s actually very complicated to make the field glazing look simple and minimal,” says the architect. Piero Lissoni’s Metallico table for Porro anchors the dining area, while built-in cabinetry offers ample storage. The main living area was created from what was once a basement behind the garage. Limestone floors inside and out unify the living spaces.
During the day, a skylight illuminates the master bathroom.
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
The architect streamlined the exterior by replacing the shingles with tongue-and-groove Eastern white cedar boards, grown and milled in Maine.
There are decks on all levels of the home. “We utilize them all,” says James. “I use them throughout the day to catch the sun at different times.”
