The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Underground garage ramp from inside
Section Diagram
Master bed and bath spaces orient towards the south-facing window wall, and receive plentiful natural light throughout the day.
The home was positioned diagonally across the site, along a true east-west axis, allowing main living spaces and window walls to face due south.