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Collection by Ellen Roebuck

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
Perched high above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes House has mahogany walls and built-ins, a curvaceous kitchen, and a crescent-shaped pool.
Perched high above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes House has mahogany walls and built-ins, a curvaceous kitchen, and a crescent-shaped pool.
The exterior of this historic thatched roof cottage has been carefully preserved, while the interior has been recently renovated.
The exterior of this historic thatched roof cottage has been carefully preserved, while the interior has been recently renovated.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.

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