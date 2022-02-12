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e
Collection by
Ellen Roebuck
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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
Perched high above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes House has mahogany walls and built-ins, a curvaceous kitchen, and a crescent-shaped pool.
The exterior of this historic thatched roof cottage has been carefully preserved, while the interior has been recently renovated.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
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