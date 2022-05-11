In this Material Focus installment, we examine béton brut—roughly finished exposed concrete—a modern design idea popularized by architects like Le Corbusier and Auguste Perret. For a family in Lima, a team from local firm 51-1 Arquitectos built Casa Serpiente, which meanders around 25 existing trees. Concrete is used extensively in the house, seen here on the ceiling of the office and walls of the pool. Lush foliage softens the rough-hewn surfaces. Photo by: Cristobal Palma