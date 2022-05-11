SubscribeSign In
The dining room includes a 1980s Philippe Starck armchair. The trays, also by Haddock Studio, are part of a group of pieces made from old redwood boards found in the building’s basement.
“After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Brothers forewent large windows and instead specified a series of glass doors—fitted with Walter Gropius–designed handles—along the house’s western side.
Brothers’s workspace uses skylights to let in sun. The lack of windows helps him focus on his craft.
The library’s entrance features massive panel doors made of tropical freijó wood. Inside, leather armchairs by Jorge Zalszupin accent the space.
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
Santiago Calatrava's 1990 Stadlehof tram station in Zurich is a parkour paradise, and can be rather creepy at night.
The Bay Service Center was a bit of an oddity in the Dow canon, but the 1961 structure made of Styrofoam and concrete still stands today.
Arsenal Subway Stop -- Paris Here’s Manal Rachdi and Nicolas Laisné proposal to turn the underground station at Arsenal, near Versailles, into a garden. Candidate Kosciusko-Morizet told Elle France that she normally takes lines 8 and 13 and often finds “moments of grace” on the subway. Photo courtesy Laisné Architecte.
The perilous descent into Dupont Circle’s Metro station from the Q Street NW entrance is a popular photo opportunity.
Gas Station Architect unknown; built in 1965 at Daugavpils 74 in Ogre. Photo by Zigmārs Jauja, NRJA
In this Material Focus installment, we examine béton brut—roughly finished exposed concrete—a modern design idea popularized by architects like Le Corbusier and Auguste Perret. For a family in Lima, a team from local firm 51-1 Arquitectos built Casa Serpiente, which meanders around 25 existing trees. Concrete is used extensively in the house, seen here on the ceiling of the office and walls of the pool. Lush foliage softens the rough-hewn surfaces. Photo by: Cristobal Palma
This in-house Art Gallery is the hub of the artistic and cultural life of the hotel. A new venture into the world of contemporary art in Paris, Art District welcomes artists, art connoisseurs and collectors, patrons and art professionals. Similar to many other Paris art galleries, the space is dedicated to premiere exhibitions in Paris: retrospectives, commissions for Le Royal Monceau, presentation of new or previously unseen collections.
In 1930, Prouvé founded Atelier Jean Prouvé and turned his attention to furniture design, working with forward-thinking designers of the time like Le Corbusier. His interest in mass production lead to designs of modular pieces and components used in designs for schools, hospitals, offices, and other public spaces. Shown here are modular designs installed at the Gagosian Gallery.
And Here I Sit is a minimalist chair created by Quebec-based designer Claste on display at Les Ateliers Courbet. Fragility and stability are essential to the experience of the Tension collection. Quinlan Osborn creates pieces that look impossibly stable yet simultaneously grounded. By embracing tension rather than rejecting it, the commonplace transforms into something transcendent and profound.
Charlotte Perriand (1903-1999) and Jean Prouve (1901-1984), Maison de l'Etudiant, Paris, oak and Lacquered Steel Library Table with built-in light fixture, 1951. Metal manufactured by Les Ateliers Jean Prouvé, table top executed by André Chetaille, light fixture designed by André Salomon. Photo: Christie's. Via: Invaluable.
