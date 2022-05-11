Favorites
Arsenal Subway Stop -- Paris Here’s Manal Rachdi and Nicolas Laisné proposal to turn the underground station at Arsenal, near Versailles, into a garden. Candidate Kosciusko-Morizet told Elle France that she normally takes lines 8 and 13 and often finds “moments of grace” on the subway. Photo courtesy Laisné Architecte.
In this Material Focus installment, we examine béton brut—roughly finished exposed concrete—a modern design idea popularized by architects like Le Corbusier and Auguste Perret. For a family in Lima, a team from local firm 51-1 Arquitectos built Casa Serpiente, which meanders around 25 existing trees. Concrete is used extensively in the house, seen here on the ceiling of the office and walls of the pool. Lush foliage softens the rough-hewn surfaces. Photo by: Cristobal Palma
This in-house Art Gallery is the hub of the artistic and cultural life of the hotel. A new venture into the world of contemporary art in Paris, Art District welcomes artists, art connoisseurs and collectors, patrons and art professionals. Similar to many other Paris art galleries, the space is dedicated to premiere exhibitions in Paris: retrospectives, commissions for Le Royal Monceau, presentation of new or previously unseen collections.
In 1930, Prouvé founded Atelier Jean Prouvé and turned his attention to furniture design, working with forward-thinking designers of the time like Le Corbusier. His interest in mass production lead to designs of modular pieces and components used in designs for schools, hospitals, offices, and other public spaces. Shown here are modular designs installed at the Gagosian Gallery.
And Here I Sit is a minimalist chair created by Quebec-based designer Claste on display at Les Ateliers Courbet. Fragility and stability are essential to the experience of the Tension collection. Quinlan Osborn creates pieces that look impossibly stable yet simultaneously grounded. By embracing tension rather than rejecting it, the commonplace transforms into something transcendent and profound.
Charlotte Perriand (1903-1999) and Jean Prouve (1901-1984), Maison de l'Etudiant, Paris, oak and Lacquered Steel Library Table with built-in light fixture, 1951. Metal manufactured by Les Ateliers Jean Prouvé, table top executed by André Chetaille, light fixture designed by André Salomon. Photo: Christie's. Via: Invaluable.
