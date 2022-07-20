Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
If you’re considering forgoing the bed frame entirely, make sure it looks intentional rather than haphazard. Install light fixtures at a level that is appropriate for the low-lying bed, and keep big pillows away from overhead artwork or windows.
The cabins vary in size, offering between 301 and 624 square feet of space.
Frontal view of the GOMOS #1
Floor plan of Skylark Cabin by Barry Connor Architectural Design
Presenting an open, free-flowing floor plan, the 1,911-square-foot property showcases the beauty of clean lines and simple geometric forms.