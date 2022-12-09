Favorites
Koto House designs celebrate a connection between the interior and nature, allowing users to connect with their surroundings and engage with the outdoors. This is realized through expansive windows that frame the views, and living spaces that open out to exterior decks. This aim to embrace nature will be a part of every Koto House.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.