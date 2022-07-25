SubscribeSign In
Two passthrough in the kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook.
The expansion includes a larger kitchen, a new master bedroom and family room, and two new decks. The cedar shingles on the exterior nod to the original structure.
Now, the kitchen flows into the dining area. An island with a quartzite countertop anchors the room, and a ceiling range hood by Best keeps sight lines open. The counter stools were designed by Best Practice Architecture and built by local studio The Woodwork.
The forest feeling continues in the evergreens surrounding the house. Adding to the outdoor area are Artemide Dioscuri sconces and Loll Designs outdoor dining furniture from Design Within Reach.
Douglas fir floors and a natural finish knotty pine ceiling run through the home’s second level, which was added in the 1980s and has an extra sitting room. “There’s a warmth to the wood we didn’t want to give up,” Karyn says.
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
Loewen windows and sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems connect the common spaces on the ground level to the balcony and wooded backyard. “We really wanted to feel connected to nature,” says Karyn.
“We were trying to be respectful of the original house but also feel free to make changes,” says Jagoda.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
