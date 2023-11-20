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Collection by Sidney M. Carpenter

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Set at the top of historic Rose Walk, this lightly updated Arts and Crafts–style residence by Julia Morgan has panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
Set at the top of historic Rose Walk, this lightly updated Arts and Crafts–style residence by Julia Morgan has panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The butler sink is from Shaw’s of Darwen.
The butler sink is from Shaw’s of Darwen.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires designed this timber home hugging the hillside in the Bocaina countryside region of Brazil.
Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires designed this timber home hugging the hillside in the Bocaina countryside region of Brazil.
The form shuts down winter winds with a steep and solid roof/wall.
The form shuts down winter winds with a steep and solid roof/wall.
Ravi Raj Architect worked with chef Monica Malarczyk to design the Hudson Valley home of her dreams. Monica's brother Peter Malarczyk built the home from the ground up, making it a true family affair.
Ravi Raj Architect worked with chef Monica Malarczyk to design the Hudson Valley home of her dreams. Monica's brother Peter Malarczyk built the home from the ground up, making it a true family affair.
The home is partially veiled from the street by the garden’s lush vegetation. “It softens the view of the front patio, our most public living space,” says Camila.
The home is partially veiled from the street by the garden’s lush vegetation. “It softens the view of the front patio, our most public living space,” says Camila.
A skylit hallway separates the living areas from the bedrooms. At the end is a breakfast terrace topped with a glass roof.
A skylit hallway separates the living areas from the bedrooms. At the end is a breakfast terrace topped with a glass roof.

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