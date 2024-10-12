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The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.