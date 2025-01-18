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Collection by Ashley Chiampo

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The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
While renovating the home, Dan discovered that some of the original glass blocks had been covered up in a previous renovation, and happily re-exposed them.
While renovating the home, Dan discovered that some of the original glass blocks had been covered up in a previous renovation, and happily re-exposed them.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home.
The entry is covered with green paint from floor to ceiling.
The entry is covered with green paint from floor to ceiling.
The bathroom on the main level is a custom paint job, an ombre that blends Jeweled Peach and Honey Burst, both from Benjamin Moore.
The bathroom on the main level is a custom paint job, an ombre that blends Jeweled Peach and Honey Burst, both from Benjamin Moore.
A Mahendra Doshi chair sits with a light designed by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
A Mahendra Doshi chair sits with a light designed by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
Cirkus Modular track lights by AGO inspired the color for the stairwell, also referred to by the architects as the "stairway to heaven.
Cirkus Modular track lights by AGO inspired the color for the stairwell, also referred to by the architects as the "stairway to heaven.
The proscenium bookshelves create a subtle divide between the living room and library, doubling as both a functional storage space and a showcase for the family’s extensive book collection.
The proscenium bookshelves create a subtle divide between the living room and library, doubling as both a functional storage space and a showcase for the family’s extensive book collection.
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
“The treads are open because we wanted to have as much light come down as possible,” says Dimster.
“The treads are open because we wanted to have as much light come down as possible,” says Dimster.
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
A George Nakashima chair sits in the corner office off the stair landing.
A George Nakashima chair sits in the corner office off the stair landing.

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