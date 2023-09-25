SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jen Elliot

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
An H.D. Buttercup Lounge Chair, George Nelson Bench, and Noguchi 1A Table Lamp sit just off the kitchen.
An H.D. Buttercup Lounge Chair, George Nelson Bench, and Noguchi 1A Table Lamp sit just off the kitchen.
Caesarstone counters are a classic workhorse in the kitchen. Open shelving provides storage and display for pieces picked up around the world.
Caesarstone counters are a classic workhorse in the kitchen. Open shelving provides storage and display for pieces picked up around the world.