Parlor floor living area
Brit painted the dark grout lines of the tile backsplash to soften the overall look. The couple also encased the range hood with closet dowels, with the materials for that project totaling $124.
Single bathroom with a Travertine sink
Stoneland stone with a double vanity mirror
Gorgeous black stone bar area
Built-in shelf nook next to the living fireplace
Art deco console table
Single bathroom with zellige tiling
Stone Shower Stall
Dining room area
Red zellige tiling and double sconce combo with a stoneland sink
Side view of living area
Chic fireplace living area with high ceilings
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
