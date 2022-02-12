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Collection by Heidi Higginbottom

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The primary bedroom in the main house features a porthole window and curved ceiling, both of which are visible from the exterior.
The primary bedroom in the main house features a porthole window and curved ceiling, both of which are visible from the exterior.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
In the light blue primary bedroom, the custom platform bed has an integrated headboard and nightstands, all designed by Architecture in Formation and fabricated by Off the Grid Solutions. The wall sconce is by Artemide.
In the light blue primary bedroom, the custom platform bed has an integrated headboard and nightstands, all designed by Architecture in Formation and fabricated by Off the Grid Solutions. The wall sconce is by Artemide.
The couple splurged and bought La Cantina doors for the opening to the deck, along with the large corner windows from Milgard in the dining area. "Bifold doors are expensive, but they’re worth it when you use them correctly,
The couple splurged and bought La Cantina doors for the opening to the deck, along with the large corner windows from Milgard in the dining area. "Bifold doors are expensive, but they’re worth it when you use them correctly,
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
Pendant lights are lights that hang from a cable, cord, or pipe from an attachment at a ceiling. They primarily provide light in a downward direction, known as a downlight.
Pendant lights are lights that hang from a cable, cord, or pipe from an attachment at a ceiling. They primarily provide light in a downward direction, known as a downlight.
FlatBoxLed Contact Track Spotlight by Dinnebier + Blieske, produced by Mawa Design Licht- und Wohnideen GmbH.
FlatBoxLed Contact Track Spotlight by Dinnebier + Blieske, produced by Mawa Design Licht- und Wohnideen GmbH.
Sigurd Larsen's kitchen design was also used for the Danish interior and design house Broste's Copenhagen head office. Broste was founded in 1955, and is today one of Scandinavia's biggest brands within interior design.
Sigurd Larsen's kitchen design was also used for the Danish interior and design house Broste's Copenhagen head office. Broste was founded in 1955, and is today one of Scandinavia's biggest brands within interior design.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.

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