The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
The gable-roofed home features sustainable Accoya wood siding and Tecu patinated copper by KME, experimental materials that Ricks had proposed for MASS Design Group competition entries but put in use for the first time here. His colleague, Sierra Bainbridge, designed the landscape.
Benjamin Moore's Barberry paint accents a wall in the living room, which it lit by a chandelier by Andrew Neyer. The ottoman is by Muuto.
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
