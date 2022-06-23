This home was a true test of our abilities. In collaboration with the Zada Development Group, we built this home from the ground up to show what we are capable of. Our goal was to build a luxury house with the highest quality materials and create a truly authentic home that would stand the test of time. We utilized the full resources of our construction and design team, and our showroom. To build this authentic French Country home we used everything from cedar and mahogany to copper and bluestone. The whole house uses a Character grade white oak flooring, broken up with elegant Herringbone wood flooring in the walkways. We wanted to use materials that would last for decades and reflect the home’s authentic style, like real stucco and real mahogany instead of a composite material. To support the weight of our materials we used engineered lumber and engineered steel to reinforce the floors. We also carefully sourced materials to find what was most authentic to the time period.