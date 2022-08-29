SubscribeSign In
Spotted gum slats screen the interior from the street, while allowing light to pass through and occupants to look out. “The vertical battens mimic the rhythm of the trees. A sharp-edged roof accent highlights the sensibility to the rock below, and draws the eye up to the tree canopy, [both] internally and externally,” says Litera.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
"Lighting was orchestrated to move with the time of day, so that as the sun sets, the outside would be felt," says Peace.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
A deck just off the living room wraps a pool, while the roof provides cover for outdoor seating.
McFarlane credits the windows system's thin profile and its ability to secure very large panes of glass for the seamless indoor/outdoor effect they achieve.
The rear wall with stacking sliding doors opens to surrounding decks and the "hero" view.
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
Interior designer Ginger Lunt revives a 1954 residence that she fell in love with as a young girl growing up in the tropical forests of Mount Tantalus.
The built-in cabinet bench is original to the home, while Ginger’s low, clean-lined furnishings underscore, without distracting from, the incredible views.
