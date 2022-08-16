Visual Comfort & Co. sconces add playfulness to the master bath that's fitted with a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The en suite master bath slips behind the kitchen, and features gray ceramic tiled floors used throughout the apartment.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint