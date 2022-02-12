The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.