This mixed media artwork by Courtney Simon de Montfort is 11.5 feet long, in order to wrap the corner of the dining nook off of the kitchen. “Courtney’s mixed media piece is threads sewn into wood and based on a smaller piece the clients loved in our studio gallery,” says Joshi-Gupta. “We decided that it should be an asymmetrical piece that spans the two walls and the corner. The art gives the viewer different views from different vantage points.”