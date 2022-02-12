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Collection by Veronica Castellucci

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This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
This painting was just intended to be a placeholder in the mock up, but the homeowners loved it so much they commissioned an identical one.
This painting was just intended to be a placeholder in the mock up, but the homeowners loved it so much they commissioned an identical one.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
Interior Living Space - Open Area
Interior Living Space - Open Area
Exterior Rear View with Pool and Patio
Exterior Rear View with Pool and Patio
Dining Area and Kitchen
Dining Area and Kitchen
Antique teak cabinetry in the kitchen and dining area brings a warm atmosphere.
Antique teak cabinetry in the kitchen and dining area brings a warm atmosphere.
The single-valve fixture delivers water at the temperature we set it to on the tankless heater. The backstop, which has a sealant, will silver with time, and the copper will patina, too. The shower will feel more and more private as the hedges continue to grow in.
The single-valve fixture delivers water at the temperature we set it to on the tankless heater. The backstop, which has a sealant, will silver with time, and the copper will patina, too. The shower will feel more and more private as the hedges continue to grow in.
There are nearly 3,000 glass bricks in the walls running through the lower floor and upper level, where the bedroom is located.
There are nearly 3,000 glass bricks in the walls running through the lower floor and upper level, where the bedroom is located.
This mixed media artwork by Courtney Simon de Montfort is 11.5 feet long, in order to wrap the corner of the dining nook off of the kitchen. “Courtney’s mixed media piece is threads sewn into wood and based on a smaller piece the clients loved in our studio gallery,” says Joshi-Gupta. “We decided that it should be an asymmetrical piece that spans the two walls and the corner. The art gives the viewer different views from different vantage points.”
This mixed media artwork by Courtney Simon de Montfort is 11.5 feet long, in order to wrap the corner of the dining nook off of the kitchen. “Courtney’s mixed media piece is threads sewn into wood and based on a smaller piece the clients loved in our studio gallery,” says Joshi-Gupta. “We decided that it should be an asymmetrical piece that spans the two walls and the corner. The art gives the viewer different views from different vantage points.”
The design team chose regionally sourced Douglas fir as the main material for the space.
The design team chose regionally sourced Douglas fir as the main material for the space.

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