w
Collection by
Willy
Favorites
View
120
Photos
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The home is perched on a rise on the property to enjoy the forest views.
In the shared bath, nothing was changed except for the wall color.
The couple designed the oak built-ins to tuck under the existing high windows, making sure the new wood tones meld with the existing wood on the floor and ceiling.
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
A detailed shot showing how the Ipe, white oak, and concrete floors meet. The concrete floor has a radiant heating system.
The wood stove is the Rondo model by Rais.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
