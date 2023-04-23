SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Christopher Zappi

Favorites

View 10 Photos
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."
At the Brooklyn outpost of The Wing, the all-women co-working space, a meeting room is swathed in a mature color palette of monochromatic pinks with matching un-upholstered Beetle chairs. The walls are covered with wallpaper depicting the the face of women.
At the Brooklyn outpost of The Wing, the all-women co-working space, a meeting room is swathed in a mature color palette of monochromatic pinks with matching un-upholstered Beetle chairs. The walls are covered with wallpaper depicting the the face of women.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.