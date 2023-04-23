Favorites
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."