Klopf Architecture preserved the vertical “thinline” wood siding, and matched it in kind at the front addition.
A view of the entry from outside. One enters the house from under a pergola of wisteria, and is immediately within a house of light. A large skylight over the wall at the end of the entry serves as both an art wall, and a way of welcoming you with light in a formerly dark area.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.