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Outside Seattle, Port Ludlow sits on the Puget Sound.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
A view of Seattle’s skyline from the Blatto Boat’s roof deck
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