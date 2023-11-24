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Outside Seattle, Port Ludlow sits on the Puget Sound.
Outside Seattle, Port Ludlow sits on the Puget Sound.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
A view of Seattle’s skyline from the Blatto Boat’s roof deck
A view of Seattle’s skyline from the Blatto Boat’s roof deck