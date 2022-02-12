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The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The approach
The approach
From street view, the remodeled home—now sporting a sleek black exterior—appears to only be one level.
From street view, the remodeled home—now sporting a sleek black exterior—appears to only be one level.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The ranch-style home underwent an extensive remodel by Kansas City firm StudioBuild “that includes interior and exterior paint and lighting, Cortina Grande luxury vinyl tile flooring and bedroom carpet, sliding glass doors and windows, upgraded electrical,, custom solar shades, and refurbished original mahogany paneling,” says the listing agent.</span>
The ranch-style home underwent an extensive remodel by Kansas City firm StudioBuild “that includes interior and exterior paint and lighting, Cortina Grande luxury vinyl tile flooring and bedroom carpet, sliding glass doors and windows, upgraded electrical,, custom solar shades, and refurbished original mahogany paneling,” says the listing agent.
The new entry is divided from the kitchen and dining area by a fir screen. Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen.
The new entry is divided from the kitchen and dining area by a fir screen. Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen.
Sliding glass doors lead out from the living room to the pool deck with a built-in brick hearth.
Sliding glass doors lead out from the living room to the pool deck with a built-in brick hearth.
Radiant floors heat the home.
Radiant floors heat the home.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
In the South Bay, San Jose–based BLAINE Architects expanded this Eichler by transforming the old carport into an atrium. A folding glass NanaWall system allows the owners to watch their kids in the playroom from the kitchen.
In the South Bay, San Jose–based BLAINE Architects expanded this Eichler by transforming the old carport into an atrium. A folding glass NanaWall system allows the owners to watch their kids in the playroom from the kitchen.
5614 Sweetbriar Circle in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Kelli Weis of Sotheby's International Realty.
5614 Sweetbriar Circle in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Kelli Weis of Sotheby's International Realty.

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