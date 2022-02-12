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The ranch-style home underwent an extensive remodel by Kansas City firm StudioBuild “that includes interior and exterior paint and lighting, Cortina Grande luxury vinyl tile flooring and bedroom carpet, sliding glass doors and windows, upgraded electrical,, custom solar shades, and refurbished original mahogany paneling,” says the listing agent.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
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