The newly renovated kitchen presents custom cabinetry, well-organized storage, top-of-line appliances, and vast countertop workspace.
On the opposite side of the courtyard are the dining room and kitchen.
On the left, stairs over the sauna lead up to an elevated lookout on the right. Beneath it is the bathhouse.
Floor plan of The Cabin by Delo Design
Harry designed the kitchen to feel like furniture rather than cabinetry. The mosaic tiled backsplash (Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co from Academy Tiles) and the dropped overhead cabinet's rattan inserts are a nod to midcentury style.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
Maple shelves were stained to match the cabinets, joined by white quartz on the counters.
The ofuro was intentionally recessed, to avoid blocking sightlines to the backyard. “We wanted to be able to step down into the ofuro, so that the volume of the tub would not block natural light,” says Katich.
A backyard office with living roof was added midway through the remodel, in response to existing jobs becoming permanently remote. The 50 square foot shed is bunkered into the ground, intimately immersing the work area into the landscape. A casement window is placed strategically at grade—providing fresh air and connective views of the backyard’s natural greenery.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
A stockpile of wood sheltered from the elements.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
In this case, the aluminum-clad solid wood frames of the NanaWall glass walls seamlessly blend with the home’s envelope, but there are more than 200 powder-coat options and a wide variety of sustainably-harvested wood options to choose from.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
