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Collection by Peggy Pownall

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The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
Primary bath, view to vanity
Primary bath, view to vanity
The couple added the green-painted paneling on the wall. "I just love how it looks to have the brick wall meet the green wall,
The couple added the green-painted paneling on the wall. "I just love how it looks to have the brick wall meet the green wall,
The duo added custom redwood cabinetry on the dining area side. The pendants are from Birchwood Lighting.
The duo added custom redwood cabinetry on the dining area side. The pendants are from Birchwood Lighting.
“I believe Jones designed these houses to be living things. They’re not museums," says architect and resident Bruce Norelius.
“I believe Jones designed these houses to be living things. They’re not museums," says architect and resident Bruce Norelius.
During the renovation, they discovered a window on the north side of the kitchen and built some shelving in front of it to enjoy storage while still letting the light in.
During the renovation, they discovered a window on the north side of the kitchen and built some shelving in front of it to enjoy storage while still letting the light in.
Wheelchair accessible bathroom with high visibility, highly textured finishes for low vision way finding
Wheelchair accessible bathroom with high visibility, highly textured finishes for low vision way finding
The recent renovation attempted to match the home's original colors as closely as possible.
The recent renovation attempted to match the home's original colors as closely as possible.
After: The stacked tiles were one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, as the design leaves no room for error. The tiles need to be exactly the same size to achieve the look.
After: The stacked tiles were one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, as the design leaves no room for error. The tiles need to be exactly the same size to achieve the look.
Guest beds are from Lulu &amp; Georgia.
Guest beds are from Lulu &amp; Georgia.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.

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