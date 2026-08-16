Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The entry wall is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold,
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.