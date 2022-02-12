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Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
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