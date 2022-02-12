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Collection by Andrew JR

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The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
The couple raised the ceiling height in the main room of the bathroom, then lowered it in the shower to create a "jewel box
The couple raised the ceiling height in the main room of the bathroom, then lowered it in the shower to create a "jewel box
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
The renovated kitchen features limestone countertops, vertically oriented white Bedrosians Makoto porcelain tile, with custom ash cabinetry, maple floors, and Muuto barstools.
The renovated kitchen features limestone countertops, vertically oriented white Bedrosians Makoto porcelain tile, with custom ash cabinetry, maple floors, and Muuto barstools.
One unique touch is the mural in the kitchen.
One unique touch is the mural in the kitchen.
Andrew used to work at vintage furniture and lighting stores back in New York, and developed a taste for midcentury lighting, which he brought to their new space in Nashville.
Andrew used to work at vintage furniture and lighting stores back in New York, and developed a taste for midcentury lighting, which he brought to their new space in Nashville.
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.

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