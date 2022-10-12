At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.
Hard shell, soft core. The industrial exterior shell wraps up and over the warm interior of the great room.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home.