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Collection by Melissa Carroll

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Modern loft meets modern design
Modern loft meets modern design
The original owners thoughtfully requested that the home be designed in such a way that preserved their neighbor's view.
The original owners thoughtfully requested that the home be designed in such a way that preserved their neighbor's view.
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
While wood finishes and paneling dominate the home’s interior, color and texture are introduced through the kitchen’s stone and tile selections.
While wood finishes and paneling dominate the home’s interior, color and texture are introduced through the kitchen’s stone and tile selections.
Designed in 1956 by celebrated Chinese American architect Roger Lee, the hillside home sits perched on a spacious, tree-filled lot overlooking the San Francisco Bay.
Designed in 1956 by celebrated Chinese American architect Roger Lee, the hillside home sits perched on a spacious, tree-filled lot overlooking the San Francisco Bay.