1. Designing a Layout Because the kitchen is essentially a working space, it needs to be designed with functionality in mind. Easy and accessible access to food storage and preparation areas are key to a successful kitchen redesign.
One of the system's best new features are the interior drawers, which can now be as detailed as the most expensive high-end systems, providing a place for everything with drawers for pots, knives, tablelinens, and dinnerware.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
