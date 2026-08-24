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김
Collection by
김뚜루
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The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Wook’s study, just large enough to accommodate a single desk, sits at the front of the building on the lowest floor.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
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