Austin Homes Reimagined

As of late, Austin's skyline continues growing as it has become a popular place for business professionals and techpreneurs moving from New York and California. With an array of culture and great food, Austin continues to be an amazing place to live and work.

This unit also offers a second bedroom—making its floor plan unique from the other one-bedroom units. The space was converted from a former mechanical room.
A look at the luxurious marble-clad master bathroom. This second bathroom was added as part of the renovation by Cragnolino and Whitson.
The bedroom also features a small study area in the corner. Hardwoods installed throughout the unit during renovations were installed according to Harris's original specifications.
Upstairs, the master bedroom offers access a private balcony overlooking the front courtyard. A wall of bookcases run the width of the room.
The kitchen features updated stainless-steel appliances alongside the original stove and oven.
Nestled underneath the loft, the kitchen is open to the dining area. The space is outfitted with ergonomic cabinetry and the cabinetry is painted in an original shade.
An open mezzanine bedroom sits above the living area and serves as the master bedroom. Redwood board-and-batten siding covers a half-way in the loft space.
The windows create a connection with nature uncommon in the middle of Austin. Biographer Lisa Germany described the apartments this way: "Hidden behind a conventional house on a remote street, the concrete block apartments held out Harris’s favorite surprise: a rich and private exposure to nature. Quiet and elegantly functional, they are among his best work."
The star of each unit is the double-height living room, featuring a dramatic wall of windows framed by exposed masonry block walls. Shown here, Unit No 3. was restored several years ago by Ernesto Cragnolino of Alterstudio and Krista Whitson of Mel Lawrence Architects, who used the apartment as their personal residence.
A massive oak tree is the focal point of the communal entry courtyard. The apartments were originally designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris for Thomas Cranfill, an English professor at The University of Texas at Austin courtyard.
ICON’s 3D-printing construction process, which makes use of robotics, automated material handling, advanced software, and a proprietary concrete, Lavacrete, offers a new way to quickly build homes that are both resilient and beautiful in a price range significantly below comparable conventional approaches.
ICON’s 3D-printing construction process, which makes use of robotics, automated material handling, advanced software, and a proprietary concrete, Lavacrete, offers a new way to quickly build homes that are both resilient and beautiful in a price range significantly below comparable conventional approaches.

