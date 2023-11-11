Austin Homes Reimagined
As of late, Austin's skyline continues growing as it has become a popular place for business professionals and techpreneurs moving from New York and California. With an array of culture and great food, Austin continues to be an amazing place to live and work.
The windows create a connection with nature uncommon in the middle of Austin. Biographer Lisa Germany described the apartments this way: "Hidden behind a conventional house on a remote street, the concrete block apartments held out Harris’s favorite surprise: a rich and private exposure to nature. Quiet and elegantly functional, they are among his best work."
The star of each unit is the double-height living room, featuring a dramatic wall of windows framed by exposed masonry block walls. Shown here, Unit No 3. was restored several years ago by Ernesto Cragnolino of Alterstudio and Krista Whitson of Mel Lawrence Architects, who used the apartment as their personal residence.
ICON’s 3D-printing construction process, which makes use of robotics, automated material handling, advanced software, and a proprietary concrete, Lavacrete, offers a new way to quickly build homes that are both resilient and beautiful in a price range significantly below comparable conventional approaches.
