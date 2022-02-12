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Haus Wittmann, a lavish 1975 villa in Lower Austria designed by architect Johannes Spalt, was revived by new owners Werner and Catherine Weissmann. The indoor pool was in need of investment. The couple fixed it up while also adding a heating system beneath the limestone tiles and a metal fountain whose curvature echoes the clerestories. Club 54 chairs by Kare play to the 1970s ambience.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
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