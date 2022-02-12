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Collection by Veronica Koh

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Atop the enclosed pool area, a limestone patio flows into the living room. In the yard, a small pavilion, which resembles a miniature version of the house, offers a place to sit and enjoy the gardens.
Atop the enclosed pool area, a limestone patio flows into the living room. In the yard, a small pavilion, which resembles a miniature version of the house, offers a place to sit and enjoy the gardens.
A ribbed copper roof curls over the top of the 5,000-square-foot residence, which previously belonged to a scion of the Austrian furniture company Wittmann.
A ribbed copper roof curls over the top of the 5,000-square-foot residence, which previously belonged to a scion of the Austrian furniture company Wittmann.
Haus Wittmann, a lavish 1975 villa in Lower Austria designed by architect Johannes Spalt, was revived by new owners Werner and Catherine Weissmann. The indoor pool was in need of investment. The couple fixed it up while also adding a heating system beneath the limestone tiles and a metal fountain whose curvature echoes the clerestories. Club 54 chairs by Kare play to the 1970s ambience.
Haus Wittmann, a lavish 1975 villa in Lower Austria designed by architect Johannes Spalt, was revived by new owners Werner and Catherine Weissmann. The indoor pool was in need of investment. The couple fixed it up while also adding a heating system beneath the limestone tiles and a metal fountain whose curvature echoes the clerestories. Club 54 chairs by Kare play to the 1970s ambience.
Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
A kitchenette anchors the rec room, where the family gathers to watch television--House Hunters International Renovation for Kwame and Tamara, and "unhealthy amounts of Thomas the Train with our 4-year-old,
A kitchenette anchors the rec room, where the family gathers to watch television--House Hunters International Renovation for Kwame and Tamara, and "unhealthy amounts of Thomas the Train with our 4-year-old,
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The completed gallery wall includes portraits mixed with abstracts. "If I had to identify a theme for my collection, it's LGBTQ+ art," Marc says. Such pieces include works picturing queer subjects and by queer artists.
The completed gallery wall includes portraits mixed with abstracts. "If I had to identify a theme for my collection, it's LGBTQ+ art," Marc says. Such pieces include works picturing queer subjects and by queer artists.
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.

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