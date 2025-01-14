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Collection by
Costanza Magnocavallo
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Photos
Mauricio Ceballos X Architects
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
Window wall for indoor-outdoor living
Indoor-outdoor suite
Detail of Kitchen sink bay window.
Sitting room
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