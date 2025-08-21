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Collection by J. Jerry Park

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The custom sectional banquette, and the kitchen and bathroom millwork was designed by Jessica and fabricated by Fire on the Mesa, a design workshop in Joshua Tree.
The custom sectional banquette, and the kitchen and bathroom millwork was designed by Jessica and fabricated by Fire on the Mesa, a design workshop in Joshua Tree.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage