Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Floor plan of Manhattan Beach A-Frame by Studio MacDonald Libit
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
After years of hosting loved ones in their 1,450-square-foot home, a couple called on architect Warren Techentin to build a bold backyard house with vacation vibes.
Set in Kyoto’s historic district, this serene one-bedroom machiya has exposed beams, new wood floors, and an updated kitchen and bath.
The unit's extra high ceilings and large windows are remnants of its former life as an artist's workshop.
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
White oak flooring now feels much lighter and brighter.
A variety of factors—the site, the topography, the dramatic cantilever above the water—led to the home’s specific square shape and position on the site.
A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.