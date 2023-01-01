SubscribeSign In
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
A traditional, Chinese cave dwelling in the east-central area of the Shaanxi region was transformed by Beijing-based architecture firm hyperSity into a sleek, modern residence. The original property held a large barrel-vaulted volume as well as three smaller properties on a front courtyard. While the original structure was in a state of disrepair, they maintained the original ideals with arched ceilings and rammed earth to reflect the local building customs. Clay and sand from neighboring mountains were used to cut down on costs, which offered support for the cave, while helping to regulate the home’s temperature.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
The interior of the Pi Home is fully customizable by buyers, and includes the furniture, choice of fabric, and the veneer of the wall panels.
The homes come move-in ready, with appliances, furniture, and finishes chosen by the owner.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
