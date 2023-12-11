Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
He added floor-to-ceiling windows by Andersen, which allow low winter sunlight to warm the interior in colder months.
The Citrons inherited the Modernica sofa, chaise, and table from the previous owners. They added a Jasper Morrison cork stools, all by Vitra. The cedar interior walls were inspired by the exterior cladding and are finished in orange oil beeswax by Howard.
Jordan put the living room on a diet, so to speak, reducing surfaces to open the space. He removed three feet of the existing stone fireplace surround and peeled back the ceiling to reveal steel structural beams, painted a red color matched to their original hue. The house’s footprint stayed the same. “Keeping most of the existing house was the biggest ‘green’ thing we did,” says Jordan. Instead of recalibrating the plan, he focused on introducing daylight, adding insulation, and replacing windows to maximize views.
Graphic black and white cement tile was added in the renovation.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.
For the renovation of this Portland midcentury kitchen, Risa Boyer started by removing a wall and converting the former galley kitchen into an open plan that shares space with the living and dining areas. Now, the centerpiece of the kitchen is a generous island with plywood cabinetry veneered with vertical-grain Douglas fir and a Caesarstone counter with a waterfall treatment at one end.
“It’s a really beautiful piece set in that corridor,” says Yoon.
The master suite didn’t have room for a full-fledged stair, so the team came up with the idea for a ship’s ladder, executed by Tradern Fine Woodworking, that’s completely concealed in the cabinetry.
On the second floor, a catwalk from the lounge leads to the bedroom suite in the new addition. Full-height glass at the end of the corridor captures the natural setting outside, and a ship’s ladder in the hallway leads up to the roof deck.
A two-story glass corridor connects the existing home to the new bedroom wing.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
Before: The balcony was removed from the rear facade.
Before: “The existing house was built in the seventies. It’s a midcentury design in spirit, but it was built by Cape builders with vernacular Cape detailing,” says the firm.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
"The home functions in the way we live. We’re able to take advantage of entertaining, and our youngest can even sprint through the home," said Loosemore. The remodel also allowed them to reduce artificial light, as the open space and large windows allow in much more natural light.
"We installed a lot of ceiling-to-floor glass and connections with the window systems that may have been atypical but so we could include as much glass as possible," says homeowner and architect Matt Loosemore of SUM Design Studio + Architecture. Since the design was not for a client, he says, "We skirted around recommended detailing, but it was for our own use, so we were happy to explore alternatives."
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.