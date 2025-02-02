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Collection by Sam Kramer

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The architects used traditional lime plaster to create a wainscot in the room. The bed and bedside tables are custom-designed by Kaviar Collaborative.
The architects used traditional lime plaster to create a wainscot in the room. The bed and bedside tables are custom-designed by Kaviar Collaborative.
The room was finished into a gym and media room with Case Study Daybed Sofa from DWR. "Now we're down there all the time,
The room was finished into a gym and media room with Case Study Daybed Sofa from DWR. "Now we're down there all the time,
Floor Plan of Hidden Meadow by Colleen Healey Architecture
Floor Plan of Hidden Meadow by Colleen Healey Architecture
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
The little red cabin is a nod to the classic summer cottage of Sweden.
The little red cabin is a nod to the classic summer cottage of Sweden.
The house’s construction employs an aluminium-and-plastic composite structure and double-glazed insulated sash. The large openings use wood sashes with higher thermal insulation to minimise energy loss.
The house’s construction employs an aluminium-and-plastic composite structure and double-glazed insulated sash. The large openings use wood sashes with higher thermal insulation to minimise energy loss.
The edge of the original house is differentiated from the new addition through materiality: the old brick facade remains, while the new section is clad in metal panels.
The edge of the original house is differentiated from the new addition through materiality: the old brick facade remains, while the new section is clad in metal panels.
The ranch house's metal roof was a priority for Jared, who decided to purchase the materials and install it himself, with the help of a friend. The metal panels wrap down and reach the ground on the new addition to the house.
The ranch house's metal roof was a priority for Jared, who decided to purchase the materials and install it himself, with the help of a friend. The metal panels wrap down and reach the ground on the new addition to the house.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The three-bedroom home features a built-in bunk room. Large inset windows throughout allow an indoor-outdoor feel despite the single-story home's modest footprint, just over 1,000 square feet.
The three-bedroom home features a built-in bunk room. Large inset windows throughout allow an indoor-outdoor feel despite the single-story home's modest footprint, just over 1,000 square feet.
The home's siding will patina to a silvery gray tone. "I've always had a vision for this house in my head, and I didn't know if and when I'd ever get to build it. When this opportunity came up, it was sort of perfect," says Lauren Tracy. "We wanted it to look very minimal, with no eaves."
The home's siding will patina to a silvery gray tone. "I've always had a vision for this house in my head, and I didn't know if and when I'd ever get to build it. When this opportunity came up, it was sort of perfect," says Lauren Tracy. "We wanted it to look very minimal, with no eaves."
Stepping into the guesthouse’s hot tub brings the eye to ground level, providing a new vantage on landscape designer Marc Peter Keane’s mix of Japanese greenery and native mosses. “We minimized visual cues from the house so that when you’re experiencing it, you’re not thinking about the building, you’re just in life. The reduction of signals creates tranquility,” says Andrew.
Stepping into the guesthouse’s hot tub brings the eye to ground level, providing a new vantage on landscape designer Marc Peter Keane’s mix of Japanese greenery and native mosses. “We minimized visual cues from the house so that when you’re experiencing it, you’re not thinking about the building, you’re just in life. The reduction of signals creates tranquility,” says Andrew.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15.
The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.